Yesterday on ABC's This Week, Mike Huckabee said, "That's why there's an excitement about my campaign. It's just not about Mike Huckabee. It's about all those Americans out there who were told what they couldn't do, what they couldn't become."

If Huckabee hasn't chosen the The Greatest American Hero theme as his campaign song yet, now's about time (though the whole extraterrestrial theme could work for Dennis Kucinich, too):



--James Kirchick