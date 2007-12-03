It goes back to his grade school years! Via Mark Halperin, the Clinton campaign responds to Obama's contention that he hasn't "been planning to run for president for any number of years":

In third grade, Senator Obama wrote an essay titled ‘I Want To Be a President.’ His third grade teacher: Fermina Katarina Sinaga “asked her class to write an essay titled ‘My dream: What I want to be in the future.’ Senator Obama wrote ‘I want to be a President,’ she said.” [The Los Angeles Times, 3/15/07] In kindergarten, Senator Obama wrote an essay titled ‘I Want to Become President.’ “Iis Darmawan, 63, Senator Obama’s kindergarten teacher, remembers him as an exceptionally tall and curly haired child who quickly picked up the local language and had sharp math skills. He wrote an essay titled, ‘I Want To Become President,’ the teacher said.” [AP, 1/25/07 ]

Stay tuned for the Clinton campaign's next damning revelation about Obama, in which the Clintonistas accuses him of recycling his kindergarten "I Want to Become President" three years later. Barack Obama: Ambitious and a Self-Plagiarizer! Developing. . . .

--Jason Zengerle