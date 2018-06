Imagine if Hugo Chavez didn't, as the New York Times put it this a.m.,

"control all the levers of power." Imagine if people hadn't been terrified

by the man who viewed himself and certainly aspired to be another

Castro. One of Chavez' slogans was "socialism or death." This malady

comes at least once in every generation. And, more or less, the same

people catch it and, for a time, are delirious with joy.