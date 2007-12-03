If I were Hillary I wouldn't be in such a rush to tar Barack Obama with

relentless assaults on his honor. First of all, it is an index of how

desperate she and her camp have become. Especially in Iowa. But if Iowa

goes wrong it may go wrong for them everywhere. Moreover, the

peccadillo on which the Clintonites have riveted is so insignificant and so

arcane that she seems like she obsesses. Does it really matter that Obama

gave money from one of his political committees to a range of Democratic

congressional candidates? If Hillary is fixing on this, Obama can be

certified as a person of high campaign character.



And, after all, any focus by her and her hubby on Obama's character

inevitably focuses on theirs. This is not a favorable transaction, My

God, have we ever seen in Democratic politics a less wholesome pair?



And while we're looking at contributions, why don't the Clintons reveal who

has given cash for the Clinton Library. Who

during his presidency? And in the aftermath? Also, by the way, which

governments? This would really tell us a lot about to whom the Clintons

are indebted. Why are they keeping this a secret?



TNR had a lede on this a while back. The matter is still urgent, more

urgent actually since Hillary is playing the saint.



