A commenter notes that Rick Hertzberg had blogged about that Huckabee-Keith Richards anecdote from Rolling Stone a few days ago, and when I went to have a look I noticed that Hertzberg offers a funny cautionary note for liberals who might be charmed by a rock 'n' roll conservative: Lee Atwater, seen above in all his famous six-string glory.

Photo Credit: John Balfour, via the book Bad Boy

--Michael Crowley