James Poulos at The American Scene draws attention to the latest marvel of the machine age, a miracle hybrid that for the first time ever will eliminate entirely the irritating commute from the TV to the refrigerator and back. (No, this does not appear to be a joke.) A word of caution for the food-and-video-addicted unfortunates contemplating a purchase: The "high-definition" you're paying extra for is probably not going to have much "wow" factor on a 15-inch screen.

--Christopher Orr