Politics of Hate: [David Corn, DavidCorn.com]: “When talking to Clintonites in recent days, I've noticed that they've come to despise Obama. … They're not spinning for strategic purposes. They truly believe it.”

Weak Reporting: [Kevin Drum, Political Animal]: “I'm actually open to the idea that Hillary Clinton might not have downticket coattails that are as strong as Barack Obama's. But if you want to convince me of this, you really need more than a few Kansas Republicans shedding crocodile tears, some allegedly ‘privately nervous’ House Dems.”

Today in Insanity: [Paul, Power Line]: “I suspect that Huckabee required little lobbying. Waterboarding and long-term detention aren't very ‘Christian’; they merely keep terrorists out of action.”

Peas in a Pod: [Steve M., No More Mr. Nice Blog]: “[Romney] couldn't have given a more blatant signal that he's going to say America is a Christian (or Judeo-Christian) nation, that he as a right-wing Mormon is just as persecuted as a right-wing Protestant … and that he doesn't need any lip from some pointy-headed liberal at the ACLU.”