Jon Chait pointed out in this week's magazine that Mike Huckabee's views on taxes are, quite simply, sheer lunacy. He's not exaggerating. According to the Taxes/Economy page of Mike Huckabee's website:

"Instead we will have the FairTax, a simple tax based on wealth. When the FairTax becomes law, it will be like waving a magic wand releasing us from pain and unfairness."

What could he mean by "a simple tax based on wealth"? Is this more or less nonsensical than Ron Paul's proposal that we return to the gold standard? How is Ron Paul a distant fringe candidate while polls are putting Huckabee second nationwide? Discuss.

--Barron YoungSmith