More from that AP/Pew breakdown: "There is no evidence that Giuliani is being hurt by his pro-choice stance on abortion in the early primary states. In all three early states, Giuliani runs about as well among those who are aware that he is pro-choice as he does among those who do not know this." However: "[T]he survey finds that 20% of likely Iowa Republican voters have ruled out the possibility of voting for Giuliani in the caucuses, which is greater than the percentage saying they would not vote for any other candidate." Well if it's not abortion, what is it? Kerick? Anti-urbanism? Hmm, mysterious....

--Michael Crowley