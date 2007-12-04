Hitting Back on Iran [Beth Fouhy, Associated Press]: "Hillary Rodham Clinton accused presidential rival John Edwards of making 'outlandish political charges' in portraying her vote against Iran as a pretext for war as the Democratic contenders confronted each other in a debate in Iowa just one month before the state's leadoff caucuses."
Hsu Indicted [Matthew Mosk, Washington Post]: "The U.S. Attorney in Manhattan formally indicted one-time Hillary Clinton fundraiser Norman Hsu today, laying out what prosecutors described as a 'massive fraud scheme' that allegedly left investors in Hsu's fictitious clothing businesses taken to the tune of $20 million."
Mike on Mormons [Liz Sidoti, Associated Press]: "Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee, a one-time Southern Baptist preacher who's seen his standing in Iowa surge with Christian evangelicals' support, wouldn't say Tuesday whether he thought Mormonism--rival Mitt Romney's religion--was a cult."
Dialing for Dollars [Jonathan Martin, The Politico]: "Mitt Romney will begin accepting contributions that can be used for the general election after the first of the year and will bring some of his top fundraisers to Boston the day after the New Hampshire primary for a call-a-thon to help raise these dollars."
Huckabee Pulls Even [Rasmussen]: New national polling results. Republicans: Giuliani 18 percent, Huckabee 18, McCain 14, Thompson 13, Romney 12; Democrats: Clinton 35 percent, Obama 23, Edwards 17
--Josh Patashnik