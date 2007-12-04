Hitting Back on Iran [Beth Fouhy, Associated Press]: "Hillary Rodham Clinton accused presidential rival John Edwards of making 'outlandish political charges' in portraying her vote against Iran as a pretext for war as the Democratic contenders confronted each other in a debate in Iowa just one month before the state's leadoff caucuses."

Hsu Indicted [Matthew Mosk, Washington Post]: "The U.S. Attorney in Manhattan formally indicted one-time Hillary Clinton fundraiser Norman Hsu today, laying out what prosecutors described as a 'massive fraud scheme' that allegedly left investors in Hsu's fictitious clothing businesses taken to the tune of $20 million."

Mike on Mormons [Liz Sidoti, Associated Press]: "Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee, a one-time Southern Baptist preacher who's seen his standing in Iowa surge with Christian evangelicals' support, wouldn't say Tuesday whether he thought Mormonism--rival Mitt Romney's religion--was a cult."