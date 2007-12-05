So Hsu Him [Chuck Neubauer and Robin Fields, Los Angeles Times]: "A federal grand jury indicted Democratic fundraiser Norman Hsu on Tuesday, accusing him of operating a massive Ponzi scheme that bilked investors out of at least $20 million and making illegal campaign contributions to Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton and other candidates."

N-I-Who? [Rick Pearson, Chicago Tribune]: "Huckabee's unfamiliarity with the NIE summary and his questioning of the conclusions reached by the 16 government agencies that prepared it could add to questions about whether the new GOP frontrunner in Iowa has the foreign affairs experience needed to serve as president—particular during a time of heightened Middle East tensions."

No Mandate Land [Thomas Beaumont, Des Moines Register]: "[Barack Obama] said Clinton, the party’s national frontrunner, would not bring as many Republicans and independent voters to the Democratic ticket as he would because a higher percentage of Americans view her negatively than they do him."

Fired Up [Glen Johnson, Associated Press]: "Republican Mitt Romney, ridiculed by rival Rudy Giuliani for employing illegal immigrants at his "sanctuary mansion," said yesterday he had fired the landscaper for his suburban Boston home after learning for a second time about undocumented workers laboring on the property."