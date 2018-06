For months, journalists and politicos have speculated about what news might come out regarding Giuliani Partners's closely guarded client list, and what impact such news might have on Giuliani's presidential prospects. Only time will tell, of course, but word that Hizzoner is stepping down as head of the firm--and may be fudging a bit about when, exactly, he gave up the reins--suggests he might like a little deniability should anything untoward pop up...

--Christopher Orr