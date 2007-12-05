Evolution as Indoctrination [Liz Sidoti and Libby Quaid, Associated Press]: "Huckabee, at a dinner in Des Moines, told reporters that the theory of intelligent design, whose proponents believe an intelligent cause is the best way to explain some complex and orderly features of the universe, should be taught in schools as one of many viewpoints. 'I don't think schools ought to indoctrinate kids to believe one thing or another,' he said."

Call to Serve [Jeff Zeleny, The New York Times]: "Senator Barack Obama implored young Americans 'to step into the currents of history,' by not only supporting his presidential candidacy, but committing to form a new generation of public service."

Sunshine Crackdown [Bill Kaczor, Associated Press]: "The Democratic National Committee can penalize the Florida party by stripping the state of its convention delegates because it is holding an early presidential primary, a federal judge ruled Wednesday."