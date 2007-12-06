Made You Look [John O'Connor, The State]: "Republican presidential candidate Fred Thompson said it is unlikely the United States can ever trust Iran, and he doubts a recently released intelligence assessment that says Iran has halted its nuclear weapons program."
Teacher Man [Philip Elliot, Associated Press]: "The New Hampshire chapter of the National Education Association has endorsed Democratic Sen. Hillary Clinton and former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, a Republican, in their parties' primaries....This is the first time the 16,000-member group has endorsed a Republican candidate."
Build It, and... [David Yepsen, Des Moines Register]: "With a wide-open race for the presidency in both parties, and after the biggest, most intensive campaign in the history of the events, record or near-record numbers of Iowans are forecast to turn out for the neighborhood meetings on Jan. 3."
Romney Speaks [New York Times]: Excerpts from Romney's speech, to be delivered this morning in Texas.
“Freedom requires religion just as religion requires freedom. Freedom opens the windows of the soul so that man can discover his most profound beliefs and commune with God. Freedom and religion endure together, or perish alone.
When I place my hand on the Bible and take the oath of office, that oath becomes my highest promise to God. If I am fortunate to become your president, I will serve no one religion, no one group, no one cause, and no one interest. A president must serve only the common cause of the people of the United States.
There are some who would have a presidential candidate describe and
explain his church’s distinctive doctrines. To do so would enable the
very religious test the founders prohibited in the constitution. No
candidate should become the spokesman for his faith. For if he becomes
president he will need the prayers of the people of all faiths."
--Dayo Olopade