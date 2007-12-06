Made You Look [John O'Connor, The State]: "Republican presidential candidate Fred Thompson said it is unlikely the United States can ever trust Iran, and he doubts a recently released intelligence assessment that says Iran has halted its nuclear weapons program."

Teacher Man [Philip Elliot, Associated Press]: "The New Hampshire chapter of the National Education Association has endorsed Democratic Sen. Hillary Clinton and former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, a Republican, in their parties' primaries....This is the first time the 16,000-member group has endorsed a Republican candidate."

Build It, and... [David Yepsen, Des Moines Register]: "With a wide-open race for the presidency in both parties, and after the biggest, most intensive campaign in the history of the events, record or near-record numbers of Iowans are forecast to turn out for the neighborhood meetings on Jan. 3."

Romney Speaks [New York Times]: Excerpts from Romney's speech, to be delivered this morning in Texas.