According to the WaPo's ever entertaining TV columnist Lisa de Moraes, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer stomped all over 'The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show' Tuesday night." (Sorry, for some reason my computer won't let me insert links this a.m.)

It seems VS's annual Panty Parade pulled only 7.5 voyeurs, um, viewers, while the red-beaked wonder drew 14.6 million --including twice the number of oh-so-coveted 18-to-49-year-olds.

Who says this country has a values problem?

--Michelle Cottle