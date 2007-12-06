Mitt's "I Love Jesus, too" speech was a little long for my taste; then again, I am not exactly among his target audience. Even so, I was exceedingly impressed by the cunning of this particular passage:

No religion should dictate to the state nor should the state interfere with the free practice of religion. But in recent years, the notion of the separation of church and state has been taken by some well beyond its original meaning. They seek to remove from the public domain any acknowledgment of God. Religion is seen as merely a private affair with no place in public life. It is as if they are intent on establishing a new religion in America--the religion of secularism.

Mark my word, "the Religion of Secularism" will resonate. Nothing revs evangelicals' engines more than the notion that smug, pointy headed secularists have launched a war on the values and the very way of life of good, God-fearing Americans. Points must be awarded to whichever of the governor's speechwriters came up with that bit.

--Michelle Cottle