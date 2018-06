No, I'm not going to Dubai. Nobody has invited me. And I don't think I

will travel on my own dime. Or, to be more realistic, on my own many

thousands of dollars.



But Max Boot, a wise strategist and journalist, and Leo Wolosky, who was on

the security teams of both Bill Clinton and George Bush, have been

there. If you want a tactile sense of what the place is like, read here.