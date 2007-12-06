One Problem at a Time [Ron Fournier, Associated Press]: "Mitt Romney's religion is only part of his problem. A bigger threat to his Republican presidential candidacy, advisers say, is a record of policy flip-flops and nagging doubts about his credibility."

Dems Against Foreclosure [Peter G. Gosselin and Peter Nicholas, Los Angeles Times]: "[Hillary Clinton and John Edwards] raced ahead of the Bush administration Wednesday in calling for more sweeping measures to help struggling homeowners with their mortgages."

The Price of Tancredoism [Alan Fram, Associated Press]: "Hispanics are returning to the Democratic Party after several years of drifting toward the Republicans, with many saying Bush administration policies have been harmful to their community, a poll showed Thursday."

Palmetto Polling [Rasmussen Reports]: New South Carolina numbers (conducted Dec. 3-4). Democrats (407 likely voters): Clinton 36 percent, Obama 34, Edwards 13. Republicans (654 likely voters): Huckabee 25, Romney 18, Thompson 18, Giuliani 12, McCain 9.