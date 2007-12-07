It pains me to say this, but the best thing I have read on Romney, Mormonism, and faith in the presidential campaign comes courtesy of Charles Krauthammer (David Brooks gets second prize). Also, for a more extended discussion on faith and the GOP, its worth checking out media god Bob Wright's chat with Ramesh Ponnuru on Bloggingheads.tv.

As a footnote, I see on TPM that "A spokesman for the Mitt Romney campaign is thus far refusing to say whether Romney sees any positive role in America for atheists and other non-believers." Classy!

For what it's worth, I think Romney's contrived and reactionary speech is going to do him a ton of good.

--Isaac Chotiner