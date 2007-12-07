The Los Angeles Times reports today that the much-discussed ballot initiative to split California's electoral votes is officially dead, at least for this election cycle. It had been declared dead once before, when it was abandoned by its original supporters, but it was then picked up by other California Republicans, who, it turns out, weren't able to raise any money either--probably because it's obvious to anyone with familiar with California politics that it stood no chance of passing in the first place. One benefit of the whole affair, though, is that it occasioned this entertaining look at California's initiative culture by Joe Mathews in the last issue of TNR.

--Josh Patashnik