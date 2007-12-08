Ross' interesting post on the paradox of the GOP nomination fight--every candidate has a seemingly fatal flaw, but one of them has to win--brought to mind what I think has always been the most fascinating What If of the campaign.

What if in, say, August, Jeb Bush had entered the race. Yes, his name is poison, but given the field I find it hard to imagine a scenario where he doesn't have a major impact--and maybe win. I'd be curious to know what people more informed about internal Republican dynamics think.

--Isaac Chotiner