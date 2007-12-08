

I'm off to Oslo to see the King. No, actually I am off to Oslo to see the King

present my old student and good friend Al Gore with the Nobel Peace

Prize. It is actually a thrilling moment for me. When Al was young I

never contemplated him getting the Nobel, which he rightly deserves. But I

did contemplate him winning the presidency. I've been supporting him for

president ever since he ran for the Democratic nomination in 1988 and the

fools gave it to Mike Dukakis. In 1992, when Bill Clinton called me on the

Cape to ask me who I thought should be his vice presidential running mate,

I suggested a bit cheekily that it would be best for him, Bill, to run for

the second spot and Al for the top one. Imagine what shame the Nation

would have been saved.



Of course, Al won the election in 2000. But it was stolen from him -- and

us -- by the Supremes, a scandal that will mar and mark our history forever.



He did not disappear like other defeated candidates for president. He took

on the cause for which he is being honored, a cause he had championed

already when he was in the U.S. Senate. Yes, I know that the reflexive

right-wingers laugh at his concern and at his science. This is a reflex of

theirs. Mocking is always easier than confronting difficult truths. But

where scientific learning is done and where it is respected, his message is

supported and being pressed further.



So I believe I am carrying the respect and applause of many of my readers

with me to Oslo.



I will post what I can when I am away.

