Time's Ana Marie Cox has a funny videocast running down some key facts about New Hampshire for political junkies. One is that virtually everyone here either is, has been, or knows a state legislator. (More than four hundred pols inhabit the state house in Concord.)

The point was proven last night when I was chatting with a bartender and the conversation turned, naturally, to the election. I told the guy he seemed pretty up to speed on the campaign, to which he replied, "Oh, yeah--my girlfriend's a state rep!" Q.E.D.

--Michael Crowley