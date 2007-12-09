Update: The Obama campaign says 8,500 people attended

The campaign puts the head-count here at 8500. Capacity for the arena is nearly 12,000. But New Hampshire has never been Obama's turf. As one veteran local reporter put it to me this week, "New Hampshire is Clinton country. Always has been." And, hey, it's a Sunday night.

Obama is giving his basic stump speech, though he did include a riff about how he hasn't been running for president all his life, adding as an aside, "I'm gonna be disclosing my papers from kindergarten tomorrow." About which Noam already told you.

--Michael Crowley

