It's starting to look that way. It used to be that the Republican candidates intoned the words "Hillary Clinton" like a mantra of sorts, but I'm pretty sure her name wasn't mentioned once in last night's GOP debate. And I noticed an interesting new hedge in a post-debate statement by McCain campaign manager Rick Davis:

"John McCain is the only conservative who can beat Senator Hillary Clinton or any other Democrat next November. John McCain's unmatched national security experience, consistent conservative record and demonstrated appeal to independent voters make him the most formidable opponent for Senator Clinton or any other Democrat nominee."[Emphasis added.]

Meanwhile, Barack Obama should be pleased that Mitt Romney went out of his way to take a swipe at him in last night's debate over his Cuba policy.

--Jason Zengerle