More Drudge-driven blogging: By now you may have seen that someone's dredged up a 1998 Arkansas newspaper article in which Mike Huckabee, speaking at a Southern Baptist convention in Salt Lake City, called on Americans to "take this nation back for Christ." As with his recently-discovered comments about gays and AIDS, I'm not sure how much this actually hurts him among Iowa Republican voters--but I do think his national media honeymoon is about to come to a screeching halt.

Anyway a very weird footnote to this article is its closing passage:

Other books given to reporters at the convention Sunday included a how-to boycott book aimed at the Walt Disney Co. by Richard D. Land titled Sending a Message to Mickey: The ABC's of Making Your Voice Heard at Disney. The back cover features an outline of the famous mouse's round ears and the words: "He who has ears, let him hear." The other book was Mormonism Unmasked by R. Philip Roberts, who examines the beliefs of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. [emphasis added]

Maybe they saw Mitt coming from nine years away!

--Michael Crowley