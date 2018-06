A $26 million opening weekend is normally cause for joy, but not when the film in question, The Golden Compass, cost upwards $180 million (according to some, way upwards). Vulture has a sharp take on where the script went wrong--like me, they were astonished by how short the final product was--and The Atlantic's Hanna Rosin offers the longer backstory of the transition from page to screen here.

--Christopher Orr