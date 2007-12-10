The whole idea of Durban 2 is a nightmare come true. A conference against racism became almost wholly a conference against Zionism and the Jewish State. The Ford Foundation finally repented its financial support for the sewer which the project had become.



Now there's an appropriation before the United Nations to appropriate money for a second conference which, if the activities of the U.N. Human Rights Council is any precedent, will be another jamboree of hatred towards Israel. Apparently U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Zalmay Khalilzad, is pressing the State Department for instructions to vote such an appropriation. There is little time to prevent such an enormity. Khalizad is a fool, as was proven by his tenure in Iraq. He should not be rewarded by being able to call the shots on this matter.



Here's a question for the Democratic candidates: do they think that bloated and biased assemblies such as the one held in Durban deserve duplication? If not why don't they stand up and say so? Let's hear from Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama for whom this query should not put them between a rock and a hard place. And, if it does, God save the Democratic Party.