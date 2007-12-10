I'm late to this, but for those of you who haven't already seen it, former UN Ambassador and Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young made the most hilarious gaffe of the political cycle while campaigning for Hillary Clinton over the weekend:

He also joked that author Toni Morrison may have been on to something when she referred to former President Bill Clinton as the "first black president."

"Bill is every bit as black as Barack," he said. "He has probably gone out with more black women than Barack."