Repeater's Luck [Jeff Zeleny, New York Times]: "As candidates prepare to chart their last movements across Iowa – selecting the itineraries for their bus tours, crafting the message of their final arguments – Mr. Edwards has an institutional memory that other candidates must rely on their strategists to provide."

Behind the Scenes [Jason Clayworth, Des Moines Register]: "[Bill Clinton] credited [his wife] with decades of improvements, during which most of the time she was not an elected official. 'She’s always been a change agent,' Clinton said to a crowd of about 400 people at Iowa State University’s Fisher Theater. 'It’s one thing to have good intentions, another thing altogether to change the reality of people’s lives.'"



Catch More Flies with Policy... [Dalia Sussman, New York Times]: "The latest New York Times/CBS News poll finds voters give the presidential candidates positive marks on at least one score at this stage in their campaigns: They credit them with spending more time explaining what they would do as president rather than attacking their opponents."

...Than With Hillary [Mike Allen, Politico]: "The Republican Party has launched its first use of unflattering images of Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton (D-N.Y.) to motivate voters in two congressional special elections this week, marking the beginning of what could be a year-long barrage of ads that invoke Clinton in an effort to torpedo other Democrats running for office."