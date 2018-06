Chris Matthews calls Biden the "third best bet for the nomination." While I doubt many actual bettors would agree, I have noticed a certain guilt bubbling up among political pundits who like Biden and feel like he's getting short-shrifted. (This Jon Alter column would be Exhibit A.)

And here's Biden's first TV ad, going up tomorrow. Money line: "You don't have to guess what I'll do as president."

P.S. Just don't call it "Joementum"!

--Michael Crowley