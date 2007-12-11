You may have seen that Bob Nash, a deputy Hillary campaign manager, sent around a trashy email looking for dirt on Obama's days as a community organizer. Apart from its grotesque illiteracy--does the author of the phrase " WHAT DI DHE DO AFORE HOW LONG AND WITH WHO ??" really have clout in national politics?--the most striking thing is the rank clumsiness here. Which makes me suspect Nash was acting on his own and not at the behest of Hillary's generally cunning operatives.



Then again, it seems Nash is a trusted Clinton insider dating all the way back to Arkansas.

--Michael Crowley