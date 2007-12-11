Finally! President Putin has selected an heir. By choosing Dmitri Medvedev--identified with domestic development and Russian "soft power"--rather than hawkish former defense minister Sergei Ivanov, it seems like Putin is making an indirect admission about Russia's regime. Like China's, its legitimacy ultimately rests on the ability to promote stability and economic growth. All the nationalism in the world can't change that basic fact.

P.S. This post is late, but for a good cause. Up all night fact-checking Scoblic's upcoming book.



--Barron YoungSmith