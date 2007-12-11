At 12:58 pm today I got an email from the Obama campaign announcing a 2 pm conference call to unveil a "major endorsement" (which turns out to be anti-war New Hampshire freshman Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter.)

At 1:42 pm the Clinton campaign emailed announcing that--gee, what a coincidence!--it would stage its own 2 pm conference call, this one featuring Senator Evan Bayh and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, "to discuss why Hillary Clinton's [sic] is the most electable Democrat."

Seems the Clinton people put their own call together so fast they couldn't avoid a typo--just a sign of how competitive things have become.

Update: The Obama campaign is also holding its own 3pm electability conference call. At this point I don't know which call is responding to which....