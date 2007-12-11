HuckaWHAT?! [Michelle Malkin]: "Yeah, you read it right–the founder of the border control group, the Minuteman Project, is endorsing open-borders-turned-expedient enforcement convert GOP candidate Mike Huckabee."

She Oughta Know Better! [Matt Stoller, OpenLeft]: "Despite her deep understanding of the right-wing noise machine, Clinton is still embracing Fox News. …Why choose a right-wing forum with an extremely limited audience, thereby validating another one of Rupert Murdoch's properties?"

Everyone Likes Edwards? Why?! [Byron York, The Corner]: "Forgive me for thinking this new CNN poll is a little weird. It shows Democrats winning a lot of presidential matchups, which is not weird, but it shows the strongest Democrat against any Republican candidate is…John Edwards. Which is a little weird."

About That Politico Piece… [publius, Obsidian Wings]: "This devastating, devastating piece is based on a single questionnaire provided to a random voter group in Illinois in 1996 (the famous 'Independent Voters of Illinois--Independent Precinct Organization')."