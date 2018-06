Isiah Thomas tells his detractors that if they want someone else to run the Knicks, they'll have to pry the job from his cold, dead hands:

"I fight till I die. It's not about giving up or quitting. To me, it's win or die. I literally mean death, I don't mean 'walk away.' I mean death. That's how I have coached."

Good thing for Isiah there aren't any, uh, passionate Knick fans out there.

--Jason Zengerle