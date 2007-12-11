Let's see ... We're
wildly unpopular around the world. Our leaders have been relentlessly mocked for
seemingly delusional upbeat statements like “last throes,” “mission
accomplished,” and “greeted as liberators.” So who do we put in charge of
improving America’s image abroad? Why, the guy
who wrote the 1999 book Dow
36,000,
arguing that the era’s roaring stock market would cake-walk all the way up to
triple its value. Yes, the AP reports
that President Bush intends to name James K. Glassman to Karen Hughes’ former
job. Luckily, the America-hating masses of Pakistan
probably never had the chance to follow Glassman’s cheerleading into the stock
market back before the bubble burst in 2000.
--Michael Currie Schaffer
Bush 36,000!
Let's see ... We're
wildly unpopular around the world. Our leaders have been relentlessly mocked for
seemingly delusional upbeat statements like “last throes,” “mission
accomplished,” and “greeted as liberators.” So who do we put in charge of
improving America’s image abroad? Why, the guy
who wrote the 1999 book Dow
36,000,
arguing that the era’s roaring stock market would cake-walk all the way up to
triple its value. Yes, the AP reports
that President Bush intends to name James K. Glassman to Karen Hughes’ former
job. Luckily, the America-hating masses of Pakistan
probably never had the chance to follow Glassman’s cheerleading into the stock
market back before the bubble burst in 2000.