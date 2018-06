This is just speculation, but I'm guessing it's a bit cheeky of the Hillary campaign to refer to the Politico's "discovery" of a 1996 Chicago voter-group questionnaire which showed Barack Obama to hold more liberal positions on some issues than he does now. The Politico story does, after all, note that the questionnaire "was provided to Politico with assistance from political sources opposed to Obama’s presidential campaign."

I suppose it could be the Edwards camp, but...



--Michael Crowley