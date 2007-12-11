Endorsement Celebration Will Feature Fresca, O'Douls [The Editors, National Review]: "Our guiding principle has always been to select the most conservative viable candidate. In our judgment, that candidate is Mitt Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts. Unlike some other candidates in the race, Romney is a full-spectrum conservative: a supporter of free-market economics and limited government, moral causes such as the right to life and the preservation of marriage, and a foreign policy based on the national interest."



McCain's Green Streak Goes South [Meg Kinnard, Associated Press]: “ 'Great nations don’t leave the lifeblood of their economy in the hands of foreign cartels or bet their future on a commodity located in countries where authoritarians repress their people and terrorists find their main support,' McCain told a crowd of about 200 people at the Center for Hydrogen Research in [South Carolina]."

Girl Scout Motto Makes Great Knuckle Tattoo [Frank James, Chicago Tribune]: "Today’s New York Times/CBS News poll might as well be a big stick, the way Sen. Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign is trying to bludgeon Sen. Barack Obama with it. The poll found more than double the voters—83 percent—thought Clinton was prepared to be president compared with 41 percent for Obama."

Huck Shuns Cuban Cigars as He Would Polish Sausage [Peter Wallsten, Los Angeles Times]: "As governor of Arkansas five years ago, Mike Huckabee joined a bipartisan chorus of politicians who concluded that the U.S. trade embargo against Cuba was bad for businesses. Now that he's a top-tier candidate for president, Huckabee has decided he favors the embargo--so much so that he vowed Monday to outdo even President Bush in strangling the regime of Cuban President Fidel Castro and punishing those who do business there. "