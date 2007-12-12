With the Iowa caucuses less than a month away, it's important to scrutinize the health care reform plans of the leading Democratic presidential candidates. But it's also important to keep these differences in perspective. Hillary Clinton and John Edwards would require everybody to obtain insurance, Barack Obama wouldn't. But they're all talking about the same goal: Covering every single American though some sort of government action. And their plans still have a great deal in common. That's a good thing.



You almost never hear that kind of talk on the other side of the aisle. With a few important exceptions, what you hear are ideas that would not help very many people and might -- quite possibly -- hurt some. A case in point is the Republican crusade against state regulation of insurance.

Many states have strict requirements for how insurance companies can price their policies and what benefits they must offer. The requirements generally apply only to insurance purchased by individuals and small busineses. (Plans for large employers are exempt because of a law called ERISA, whose history and meaning I will spare you -- because nobody whose job doesn't involve administering health benefits should have to slog through that explanation.)

These regulations, say the conservatives, are the reason insurance has gotten so expensive. The solution, they propose, is to let people buy policies across state lines, so that somebody in a high-regulation state (like New Jersey) can buy a cheaper policy sold from a low-regulation state (like Idaho). On the op-ed page of today's Wall Street Journal, Merrill Matthews of the Coalition for Affordable Insurance makes this case.