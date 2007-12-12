By now you've probably already heard the big news from the Times magazine's upcoming Huckabee profile. But also interesting is what happens just before he speculates that Mormons believe "Jesus and the devil are brothers."

Huckabee is, indeed, a discreet fellow, but he has no trouble making his feelings known. He mentioned how much he respected his fellow candidates John McCain and Rudolph W. Giuliani. The name of his principal rival in Iowa, Mitt Romney, went unmentioned. Romney, a Mormon, had promised that he would be addressing the subject of his religion a few days later. ...

As I said, not a lot of love lost between the other GOP candidates and Romney. It'll be interesting to see what form that contempt takes at today's Des Moines Register debate.

--Noam Scheiber