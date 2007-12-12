Mike Huckabee's "Jesus and the devil are brothers" quote is the one getting all the attention from this New York Times Magazine profile, but Huckabee had some other interesting stuff to say to Zev Chafets:

‘‘If you aren’t for some reason elected president, what cabinet position would you be suited for?’’ I asked. Huckabee paused, considering. ‘‘Secretary of health and human services would be one,’’ he said. ‘‘Secretary of transportation, or the interior.’’ Perhaps aware that this wasn’t a Mount Rushmore self-evaluation, he quickly added that he doesn’t really want a cabinet position or any other government job. ‘‘I’d be just as happy to go back to Arkansas and open a bait shop on a lake,’’ he said.

On the one hand, you have to admire Huckabee for the modesty of his ambitions. But are those modest ambitions a result of modest abilities?

--Jason Zengerle