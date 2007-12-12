The National Review endorsement of Romney is a very important development for...John McCain. On paper, McCain is the perfect candidate for NR--a far, far better fit than Romney. But Rich Lowry and NR played a pretty loud role in the effort to squash the McCain insurgency--can you still use that word in a political context?--of 2000. The fact that NR couldn't bring itself to embrace McCain is a good sign of how much vestigial hostility the movement still feels towards him. Even if McCain took New Hampshire, it's still difficult to imagine him rallying the movement behind him.

--Frank Foer