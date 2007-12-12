I'd been wondering if anyone was going to make an issue of it: Now a top Hillary supporter in New Hampshire has.



Makes me wonder whether it was a mistake for Obama to remind the world of it a few weeks ago.

Update: Statement from Obama's campaign manager:

"Hillary Clinton said attacking other Democrats is the ‘fun part’ of this campaign, and now she’s moved from Barack Obama’s kindergarten years to his teenage years in an increasingly desperate effort to slow her slide in the polls. Senator Clinton’s campaign is recycling old news that Barack Obama has been candid about in a book he wrote years ago, and he’s talked about the lessons he’s learned from these mistakes with young people all across the country. He plans on winning this campaign by focusing on the issues that actually matter to the American people.”

--Michael Crowley