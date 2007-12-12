The Duel in Des Moines [Thomas Beaumont, Des Moines Register]: "New Iowa Republican frontrunner Mike Huckabee went unchallenged by his top

opponents for the presidential nomination today during The Des Moines Register’s debate, a free-wheeling forum and the last meeting of the candidates before the state’s leadoff nominating caucuses."



Carolina in His Mind [John McCormick, Chicago Tribune]: "Saying Obama could 'change the course of American politics,' Joe Erwin announced his endorsement on a conference call this afternoon with reporters. Erwin said he plans to work aggressively with the campaign to boost Obama in the early voting state of South Carolina. 'It's a first-rate team,' Erwin said. 'They're on fire. And I anticipate a victory here.' "



He Totally Inhaled [Alec MacGillis, Washington Post]: "Billy Shaheen, the co-chairman of Hillary Clinton's campaign in New Hampshire, raised the issue of Sen. Barack Obama's past admissions of drug use in discussing the relative electability of the Democrats seeking the presidential nomination today."

Huckabee Learns Kids Good [Melanie Asmar, Concord Monitor]: "Huckabee became the first Republican yesterday to be endorsed by the New Hampshire chapter of the National Education Association. In a short press conference, President Rhonda Wesolowski lauded Huckabee's opposition to school vouchers and his commitment to arts and music education."