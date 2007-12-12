One of the many amusing sub-angles of the Ron Paul campaign is that a man who has reaped vast sums of money via the Internet has never entirely seemed to grasp it. See, for instance, this riff from today's debate:

"The Internet is delightful for finding the information, and if there's a question that I need, ask, you can find it. So I spend a lot of time getting information that was at one time in my life was very difficult to find."

"The Internet is delightful for finding the information": Indeed! But can you imagine if, say, Ted Stevens had put it that way? And yet Paul is the "Internet candidate." Go figure.

--Michael Crowley