The Golden Globes have been announced and, as always, there's plenty of kvetching to be done.

First, they picked four crime genre films (No Country for Old Men, Michael Clayton, Eastern Promises, American Gangster) out of seven nominees for Best Picture/Drama, but they couldn't find space for The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Zodiac, Before the Devil Knows You're Dead, or Gone Baby Gone--all of which were better than any of the crime nominees but No Country.

In Best Picture/Musical or Comedy, the dim, overwrought Across the Universe gets a nomination, but the magical, understated Once doesn't. (This one really sticks in the craw.)

Cate Blanchett (for the inept Elizabeth: The Golden Age) and Jodie Foster (for the execrable The Brave One) both get nominations for Best Actress/Drama. Really? Did any of the voters actually see these films, or was it just a name-recognition thing, like Giuliani's early domination of the GOP primaries?