The most amusing part of Zev Chafets' big Huckabee profile has for some reason been getting scant attention. Here's Chafets:

The governor regards 1968 as the dawning of ‘‘the age of the birth-control pill, free love, gay sex, the drug culture and reckless disregard for standards.’’

Gay sex, huh? That wasn't around before 1968? Perhaps scientists invented it along with the pill...

--Isaac Chotiner