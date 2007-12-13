We've anthologized our profiles of the presidential contenders just in time for Channukah...well, Christmas. Our election guide, published by Yale University Press, collects some of our classics into one pleasurable volume: Mike Crowley on Hillary and the War; Ryan Lizza on Bill Richardson and Barack Obama; Michelle Cottle on Fred Thompson; Jason Zengerle on John Edwards; Tom Edsall on Rudy. It has new essays by John B. Judis and Franklin Foer. Stick it by the john for perusing. Stuff it in stocking. Your Uncle Sammy will love it!

--The Editors