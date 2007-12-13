Times have really changed when a candidate named Clinton needs to air a TV ad that assures voters "she has empathy" for the hardships of others. Bill Clinton, of course, was lip-biting, pain-feeling empathy incarnate.

The rollout of the Clinton women--Dorothy and Chelsea--strongly suggests the campaign thinks voters don't see Hillary as a "real" and caring person. I suspect all those years in the Washington media maelstrom have stripped her of her humanity in the eyes of voters.

Interestingly, in this ad Hillary's mother adds of her empathy that "that isn't always true of people." Is that meant as a shot at Obama? Maybe the Clinton folks are trying to exploit Barack's sometimes dispassionate style here.

--Michael Crowley